From stackable expressions
Created Sapphire Sterling Silver Three-Stone Ring
Advertisement
Check out this unique three-stone ring from Stackable Expressions. The band is crafted from sleek sterling silver that is rhodium-plated. The three gorgeous stones are .51 ct. t.g.w., prong-set and crafted from created sapphire. This breathtaking, 2.5-millimeter ring will add an element of class and excitement to your look. Available in whole sizes five, six, seven, eight, nine and 10. Express yourself in a unique and fun way with the new Stackable Expressions Collection. Choose from hundreds of rings that you can mix, match and stack together, allowing you to switch up your style in an instant. Stackable Expressions offers jewelry that is crafted from sterling silver, colorfully enameled, 14kt gold-plated, adorned with stunning diamonds and/or gemstones and more. The possibilities are endless with this incredible assortment of stackable jewelry.