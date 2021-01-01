From stackable expressions
Created Opal Sterling Silver Ring
A gorgeous, stackable expressions ring that will have everyone asking you where you bought this beautiful ring. This ring is carefully crafted from sterling silver with a rhodium plating. This ring features lovely, created opal stones that are spaced out around the entire ring for a beautiful look. Finished with a high polish for an everlasting, glistening shine that people will notice day or night. This ring has an average weight of 2.25 grams. Available in whole sizes five, six, seven, eight, nine and 10. Express yourself in a unique and fun way with the new Stackable Expressions Collection. Choose from hundreds of rings that you can mix, match and stack together, allowing you to switch up your style in an instant. Stackable Expressions offers jewelry that is crafted from sterling silver, colorfully enameled, 14kt gold-plated, adorned with stunning diamonds and/or gemstones and more. The possibilities are endless with this incredible assortment of stackable jewelry.