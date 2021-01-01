From rachael ray
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 11-Piece, Red Handles
Rachael Ray Create Delicious 11-Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set brings high performance and cooking convenience to home chefs eager for kitchen versatility with long-lasting dependability. Constructed from hard-anodized aluminum, this collection of essential pots and pans is enhanced with PlatinumShield Technology nonstick to be 9 times harder than titanium for effortless food release. Colorful, dual-riveted stainless steel and silicone handles provide comfort and control that's oven safe to 400F. The shatter resistant glass lids lock in heat and flavor while allowing foods to be monitored while they cook. Plus, this convenient set features a unique "swing lid" that fits both the 5-quart Dutch oven and the 3-quart saute pan. Flared cookware rims make for easy pouring, and an induction-compatible stainless steel base provides strength, durability, and versatility for use on any cooktop. Also included in the 11-piece set is one of Rachael's signature food-moving bench scrapes and a slotted Lazy spoon that attaches conveniently to cookware rims to keep drips in the pan and not on the counter. From enhanced durability to superior PlatinumShield nonstick, reach for the long-lasting convenience of the Rachael Ray Create Delicious 11-Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set.