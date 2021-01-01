L'Occitane Cream to Milk Facial Exfoliator

L'Occitane's Cream to Milk Facial Exfoliator is a transforming exfoliating cream that turns pink when massaged over the skin, so you know when it's ready to be rinsed off. The hybrid formula, infused with exfoliating fruit enzymes and fine crushed almond shells, gently removes dead skin cells. Skin looks smooth and beautifully soft. Fermented pomegranate pulp, which contains enzymes, helps to gently exfoliate the skin while sweet almond oil is known for its softening properties. How do I use it: Apply to clean skin, avoiding the eye area. Massage until the color changes, then rinse thoroughly. Use in the evening, one to two times a week. From L'Occitane. Includes: