From kirkland's
Cream Shade and Silver Metal Pendant Light
This Cream Shade and Silver Metal Pendant Light will look stunning anywhere in your home. You'll love its clean and classic design and light, crisp color. Pendant light measures 10L x 10W x 18H in. Crafted of metal and fabric Cream shade finish Drum shade design Silver frame finish Accommodates three (3) 60-watt bulbs; bulbs not included Includes a 1 year limited manufacturing warranty Hardwire installation required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed specified wattage. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .