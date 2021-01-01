From kirkland's
Cream Cartouche Trellis Area Rug, 8x10
This beautiful rug is sure to add a splash of style to your space. The Cream Cartouche Trellis Area Rug will stand apart from the rest with its unique design. Rug measures 8 ft. in length x 10 ft. in height Crafted of polypropylene Hues of white, black, and gray Cartouche trellis design Chevron pattern Rug pad recommended Care: These rugs can be spot treated with a mild detergent and water. Professional cleaning is recommended if necessary. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.