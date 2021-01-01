From bottle flipping awesome designs

Crazy Water Bottle Flipping Tote Bag

Description

I Might Flip at any Moment. Great gift for a champion water bottle flipper who can cap on command. Kids will love wearing this flipping design when they challenge their friends at school to a bottle flipping contest. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

