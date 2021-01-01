From modartis - fun art designs
Crazy Moose I Deer Reindeer Fun Animal Tote Bag
Advertisement
Funny moose rolls his eyes. A funny moose or deer design in comic or cartoon style for everyone who likes moose, deer and wild animals. Illustrated with fun by MODARTIS. Funny moose for kids, women and men with humor. Gift idea for wildlife friends, hunters and everyone who likes funny cartoon animals. Find more fun designs in our brand. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.