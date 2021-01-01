The Cajun & The Crawfish Crawfish Queen Womens Sothern Festival Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Need crawfish boil apparel? Whether you have a crawfish party at home or your in a Crawfish Boil Crew at a Louisiana Crawfish festival, say you love Mudbugs with this Cajun Crawfish costume. Be the Crawfish Queen or Crawfish King of Mardi Gras with this. This Cajun lobster apparel is for those who love Crawfish, shellfish or festivals. If your from Texas, Louisiana or the Bayou and love crayfish, this is for any crawfish eating, Mardi Gras loving, head sucking mudbug lover. Its a great Crawfish party gift. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only