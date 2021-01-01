From hashtag home
Cravens 2 Drawer Nightstand
Streamlined style and storage meet in this nightstand. Brimming with a mid-century modern flair, this piece is founded atop four flared and tapered legs with a clean-lined silhouette up top. Two drawers on self-close glides with slanted fronts provide a place for books, vitamins, and other bedside essentials. Made from manufactured wood with laminate, this design sports a neutral, two-toned white and walnut brown finish to create contrast. Assembly is required.