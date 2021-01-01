Crass Standard Bed
Description
Crass Panel BedFeatures:Bed Size (Size: Queen): QueenBed Size (Size: King): KingBed Size (Size: California King): California kingColor: SilverFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodManufactured Wood Type: Plywood/Laminate BoardMetal Finish Application: Iron: NoAdditional Frame Material Details: Wood And Upholstered: Wood: YesUpholstered: YesUpholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Velvet FabricUpholstery Fabric Quality: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Fill Material: FoamType of Bird Feathers: Tufted: NoUpholstery Design: Partially UpholsteredNailhead Trim: YesBox Spring Required: YesRecommended Box Spring Height: Standard HeightBox Spring Included: NoBase Construction: StandardNumber of Slats Included: 4Slat Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodCenter Support Legs: YesNumber of Center Support Legs (Size: Queen): 4Number of Center Support Legs (Size: King, California King): 8Bed Type: OtherBuilt-In Desk: NoWeight Capacity (Size: Queen): 450Weight Capacity (Size: King, California King): 550Mattress Included: NoCore Construction: Comfort Level: Mattress Cover Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Washable Mattress Cover: Recommended Mattress Thickness: 8Headboard Included: YesHeadboard Type: PanelHeadboard Shape: ScoopedLighted Headboard: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Finished Back: NoFootboard Included: YesFootboard Storage: Bed Storage Included: NoneNumber of Storage Drawers: Ottoman Lift Mechanism: Child Safety Lock: Ottoman Lift Configuration: Trundle Bed Included: NoCanopy Fabric Included: NoCanopy Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Waterbed Mattress Included: NoWaterbed Mattress Type: Flow Type: Adjustable Flow: TV Bed: NoAccommodated TV Size: TV Included: Lift Mechanism: Adjustable Bed: NoAdjustability: Power: Compatible with Adjustable Bed: YesNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseShagreen-embossed Exterior: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoWood Species: Made to Order: NoSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: TAA Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: GSA Approved: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: NFPA Compliant: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoAdditional Intended Use For Child: YesChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): CPSC - 15 U.S. Code § 1278a - Children’s Products Containing Lead: CPSC - 16 CFR 1500.49 Compliant: Minnesota 325F.177 Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : CPSC - 16 CFR 1500.48 Compliant: SCS Certified: Fire Rated: NoCPSIA Compliant: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: