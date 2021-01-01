From comedy central

Crank Yankers Elmer Higgins, Gladys, and Bobby with Logo Tote Bag

Description

Crank Yankers Elmer Higgins, Gladys, and Bobby with Logo is 100% authentic, officially licensed Comedy Central merchandise! Crank Yankers originally launched on Comedy Central in 2002, and is a popular American adult puppet television series featuring actual crank calls made by show regulars and celebrity guests, re-enacted onscreen by puppets for a visual comic effect. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

