Crank Yankers Elmer, Gladys, and Bobby with Stacked Logo Premium T-Shirt

Crank Yankers Elmer, Gladys, and Bobby with Stacked Logo is 100% authentic, officially licensed Comedy Central merchandise! Crank Yankers originally launched on Comedy Central in 2002, and is a popular American adult puppet television series featuring actual crank calls made by show regulars and celebrity guests, re-enacted onscreen by puppets for a visual comic effect. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.