From alcott hill
Crandell Drop Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
Advertisement
East West Furniture Exclusive Dinette SetProvide a beautiful magnificence to your dining area with our 5 pieces wooden dining table set. You'll get Dahlia fabulous parson dining chairs and an amazing dining table in this fantastic 5 piece dining set Leading-edge style of these parson chairs and wooden table will improve the magnificence of any dining area. Luxurious Dahlia Linen Fabric high back and the seat of these dining room chairs will give wonderful support to your back and a wonderful relaxing experience. The body of these Contemporary dining chairs and two 9-inch drop leaves dining room table is built from Top Quality Asian Solid wood (Rubber Wood) which offers fantastic robustness and stability to these kitchen chairs and wooden table. Gentle and comfy foam padded seat and button tufted high back of these wonderful dining chairs are wrapped in High-Quality Dahlia Linen Fabric which features a superb appearance and comfortable sitting experience. Exclusive durable wooden structure, relaxing Linen Fabric seat and button-tufted back, reliable dining table provide cutting-edge glance to your dining area, excellent steadiness to these impressive parson dining chairs and wood dining table, and luxurious support to your back. Because of the surprisingly ideal dimensions, this wooden dining table set is very simple to carry, wash, assemble and alter its places, Ageless designs of this distinctive breakfast table suits perfectly with any interior decoration and a delicate cushion upholstered seat and button tufted high back in smooth Linen Fabric of these parson chairs will keep users comfortable. 5 Pieces Wooden Dining Table Set Features: Table Extension: Two 9-inch drop leaves Fabric: Linen Fabric Fabric Color: Dahlia Wood Color: MahoganyKitchen Chairs Dimensions: Length 22; Width 18.5; Height 41 Wood Dining Table Dimensions: Length 30 extended to 48; Width 30; Height 30Package Includes: 1 Set of 4 Parson Chairs & 1 Kitchen Table Table Color: Oak, Chair Color: Light Tan, Pieces Included: 3 Pieces