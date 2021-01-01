A tribute to a time long gone, the Cranbrook is a mid-century modern ceiling fan with a one-of-a-kind look that is both vintage and current. The open hood and tapered blades surround an exposed bulb for a style that is totally original and totally Hunter®. The Cranbrook features an energy-efficient LED light bulb and a reversible three-speed WhisperWind® motor that delivers ultra-powerful air movement with whisper-quiet performance. With a design influenced by mid-century modern furniture and unique finishes including Mint and Blush Pink, this is a centerpiece just looking for a home. Hunter Cranbrook 52-in Dove Grey LED Indoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (4-Blade) | 50264