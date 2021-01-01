From alder & ore
Craig Adjustable Wall Sconce by Alder & Ore - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (CWL2085771)
The Craig Adjustable Wall Sconce from Alder & Ore is an industrial-inspired design providing intuitive adjustability through a multi-step swing arm. The sconce feels natural from one room to the other, sitting against the wall with a compact circular backplate. At the backplate, the sconce provides a swinging action and forward adjustability. The arm's joint adds another angle for adjustment along with the neck joint. Its metal cone shade emphasizes function over style as it serves to direct light and provide a glare-free experience. With the shade facing up or down, light fans out softly, providing an inviting ambient glow suited for task or architecture-defining reasons. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black