From perler
Perler Craft Kits - Two-Ct. Tweezers Pack & Geometric Circles Fused Bead Kit Set
Advertisement
Two-Ct. Tweezers Pack & Geometric Circles Fused Bead Kit Set. Filled with colorful Perler beads, pegboards and patterns, this kit has everything your crafty one needs to create three-dimensional mandalas. These tweezers help craft crazy little ones pick up a single bead or two at once to place on the pegboard.Two-Ct. Tweezers PackIncludes two tweezers4.25'' L eachPlasticRecommended for ages 6 years and upImportedGeometric Circles Fuse Bead Kit SetIncludes pattern sheet, ironing paper, three pegboards and 5,500 beads6.65'' W x 6.14'' H x 4.81'' DLow-density polyethyleneRecommended for ages 6 years and upImported