From perler
Perler Craft Kits - Pattern Pad
Advertisement
Pattern Pad. Hours of fun are sure to come with this pattern pad, which includes 110 full-size Perler bead project ideas. The patterns are even color-coded for kids to easily follow along as they make their bead creations. Spiral-bound construction makes for the easy removal of patterns to use over pegboards, and there are even blank sheets in back so kids can create their own Perler patterns. PaperSpiral-bound / 60 pagesRecommended for ages 6 years and upImported