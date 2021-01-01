From sugar plush
Sugar Plush Craft Kits LB - Light Blue Plush Bird Sewing Kit
Light Blue Plush Bird Sewing Kit. Your youngster can craft their own plush friend with this innovative kit offering a learning lesson in the basics of sewing. Hypoallergenic stuffing ensures a healthy and enjoyable experience. Includes bird casing, easy-to-follow instructions, 'hand-made by' label, hypoallergenic stuffing, sewing thread, felt pieces, ribbon, beads, sequins and key chain claspIncludes personalization tag for a sense of ownershipFinished product: 5.5'' W x 3'' H x 3'' DFelt / hypoallergenic stuffing / plastic / cottonRecommended for ages 8 years and up