From crayola
Crayola Craft Kits - Grades 4-5 Classroom Design-a-Game Set
Grades 4-5 Classroom Design-a-Game Set. Designed to develop student's understanding of the curriculum in an engaging way, this collaborative board game set has groups of kids designing their own games in a way that empowers their critical-thinking skills. STEM-friendly and standards-based, little scholars can build their creative and metacognitive skills so they can excel in the classroom. Includes 72-page teacher's guide, 32 1-oz. model magic packs, 64 erasable colored pencils, 32 silly scent markers, eight wet-erase sheets, 16 wet-erase markers, eight sponges, 300 paper cards, 300 wet-erase cards, eight blank game boards, 96 dice stickers and eight foam dice23.38'' W x 6.5'' H x 12.13'' DRecommended for ages 5 years and up