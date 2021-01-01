From perler
Perler Craft Kits - Animals Under the Sea Fused Bead Kit - Set of Two
Animals Under the Sea Fused Bead Kit - Set of Two. Days of craft-filled fun are right around the corner with this unique bead set that offers a new way to get creative. After kids arrange the beads on the reusable aquatic life-shaped pegboards, an adult can cover the project with ironing paper and apply a hot household iron to fuse the beads together. Includes 4,000 beads, six pegboards, pattern sheet, ironing paper and instructionsSharks package: 8.5'' W x 11.5'' H x 1.5'' DWater whimsy package: 3'' W x 2.5'' HLow-density polyethyleneRecommended for ages 6 years and upImported