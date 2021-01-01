Cradle Bell Pendant Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (494224-BK)

The Cradle Bell Pendant Light from Kuzco Lighting is a classically designed piece emphasized by its gentle lamp shade. A cloth cable adds a modern touch to its suspension. Its aluminum lamp shade tapers at the top and widens at the middle, exemplifying its bell construction. Its matte white interior glows with a golden hue when lit. Incandescent lamping and its shade produce a neat downlight. The piece is ideal for highlighting surfaces such as kitchen islands and dining room tables. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Bell. Color: Black. Finish: Black