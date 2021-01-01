Lillian Rose Crackle Glass Memorial Flower Vase with Sympathy Verse, 9.75", Multi

Give to someone special as a bereavement gift, a sympathy gift, or as an alternative to funeral flowers. The verse on the crackle glass vase reads, "Like the Scent of Flowers Wherever a Beautiful Soul has been Memories Linger." The design on the crackle glass vase has a permanently fired applied decal with green botanical artwork and metallic gold accents. The vase is made beautifully of a thick hand-blown crackled glass. The crackle glass vase measures 6.25 inches tall and is 2.75 inches in diameter at the top and bottom, with the widest point 4 inches in diameter. This vase can hold a large to medium sized flower bouquet., Manufacturer: Lillian Rose