Crackle 4 Piece Ceramic Bath Accessory Set, Grey

Capture a vintage vibe to your bath with the help of the Crackle 4 Piece Bath Ensemble. The crackled detailing gives this set rustic aesthetics, while the cool grey color offers a contemporary twist. Great if you're looking for bath accessory set that brings aura of nostalgia, but offers modern day function keep one for yourself or present it to friends and family for the perfect housewarming and wedding gift. The set comes complete with a lotion dispenser, soap dish, tooth brush holder, and tumbler. Accessorize this set by placing each piece on one of our wide selection of bathroom vanity trays to keep your bathroom essentials beautifully displayed and organized during the morning rush.