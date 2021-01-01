From winston porter
Crabtree I Love My Grandpa Picture Frame
Welcome the new addition to your family with this I Love My Grandpa Picture Frame. Crafted from metal, this I Love My Grandpa Picture Frame is durable and long lasting. The frame has the words I Love My Grandpa embossed in black, making it perfect for pictures of grandfathers and grandchildren. It can easily accommodate a 4'' x 6'' size photo. The black velvet backing of this rectangular frame makes sure that your picture remains flat. The frame can be displayed on a tabletop or mounted on the wall.