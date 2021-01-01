Craftmade CP8-3 Design-A-Fixture 3 Light 32" Wide Linear Chandelier Aged Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Craftmade CP8-3 Design-A-Fixture 3 Light 32" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steel(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 38-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 74-3/4"Width: 31-1/2"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 4.17 lbsWire Length: 36"Canopy Height: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Aged Bronze