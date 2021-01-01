From hanes
Hanes Cozy Racerback Bra
Advertisement
96% Nylon, 4% Spandex; 91% Nylon, 9% Spandex China Machine Wash Super soft seamless pullover bra in solid tone featuring v-neckline and racer back Knit-in zones for support and shaping Super soft seamless pullover with knit-in zones for support and shaping Racer back gives you more range of motion Comfort band stays in place If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.