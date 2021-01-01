Harbor House Cozy Cotton Comforter Set-Coastal All Season Down Alternative Casual Bedding with Matching Shams, Decorative Pillows, Full(80"x90"), Grove, Palm Leaf Blue 6 Piece

Awake in paradise with the Harbor House Lorelai 6 Piece Comforter Set. Showcased against a crisp white ground, gorgeous hues of green and blue compose a lush coastal pattern of oversized tropical plants. Naturally breathable and lightweight cotton fabric paired with down alternative filling for a perfect all season bedding Set includes: 1 Comforter: 80"W x 90"L, 2 Stardard Shams: 20"W x 26"L + 2"D, 1 Bedskirt: 54"W x 75"L + 15"D, 2 Decorative Pillows: 18"W x 18"L/12"W x 18"L Care instructions: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Do not iron. Spot clean pillows. If there is no free movement in the washer or dryer, use large capacity commercial washer/dryer.