Coworker Leaving Gifts Funny Farewell Goodbye Decorations T-Shirt

Funny coworker leaving gifts, cool present for boss and coworkers goodbye leaving party. It is perfect design for men and women leaving and farewell decorations party set up saying “Your new colleagues will be shit compared to us…bye“ Awesome women and men gifts for coworker leaving for new job, it is perfect also for boss leaving decorations party. Whether it is the leaving farewell party for your coworker, boss, employee, they will like this sarcastic leaving gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem