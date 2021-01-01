From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Cowen 3-Light Obsidian Mist Pendant
Combine hanging art with light. Undulating with free-form hoops of welded cold-rolled steel, the Cowen Collection will redefine any room. As illumination escapes from the openings in the sculpted shade, the full menagerie comes together. The textured Obsidian Mist finish add the final tactile element to this postmodern piece. The refined modern design comes to life with distressed gold metal accents. The Cowen collection is equally at home in a contemporary, urban setting or a traditional decor in the suburbs. The assortment includes 1-light wall sconce; 1-light mini-pendant; 2-light semi-flush; 3-light pendant; 5-light island pendant and a six-light foyer light. All fixtures are California Title 24 compliant.