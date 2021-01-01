Cowell Desk, Storage Cabinet and Filing Cabinet Set

Tackle fun DIY projects and store away all your office supplies with this modern office set. Crafted from engineered wood, this set features a streamlined silhouette to compliment your contemporary style, and a two-tone finish that adds a pop of color to your home office. Up top, a roomy surface area is perfect for getting creative projects done, while down below, four drawers and two open shelves store away writing utensils and staplers. The large cabinet is great for books and files. Eight casters with a locking feature offers easy mobility. Plus, you can break this piece down and use the storage cabinets individually.