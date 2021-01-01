Dolce Cow First Farm Friend Interactive Stuffed Animal Plush Toy

Advertisement
Dolce's Plush Cow is perfect for simulating your child?s tactile and auditory senses. This cute Cow character has its own Dolce teether, bright contrasting colors in interesting fabrics and its own dragonfly friend. Your child?s tactile senses will awaken when they feel the brightly-colored ribbons and crinkle feet.Designed specifically with newborns and young children in mind, the Dolce Cow has a soft velour body that is perfect for cuddling. As your child holds the Cow he looks up at them in a loving, caring way. The squeaker in their udder and crinkle in ears help develop fine motor skills and hand-eye co-ordination. Watch as your child improves their hand eye co-ordination by feeling the rattle and mirror in the Cows feet.Dolce stands for Develop, Observe, Learn, Create, Educate. Let your baby DEVELOP their sensory skills with the wide variety of high quality textured fabrics. Your little one will love to OBSERVE the fun colorful fabrics and LEARN to understand cause and effect through the many interesting activities in our toys. CREATE fun, learning and roleplay with your favorite Dolce friend. Let the beautiful, interesting and activity rich Dolce toys EDUCATE through play.