Le Creuset Marseille 2.75 Quart Covered Square Casserole

Le Creuset 2.75 Quart Covered Square Casserole. Crafted with an enameled base that minimizes moisture absorption and lengthened handles for easier carrying, this square casserole is essential for your kitchen. Its versatile lid locks in heat, and it maintains even temperatures to prevent scorching, making it perfect for a number of ingredients. Nearly non-stick glazed interior easily releases foods for quick cleanup Freezer, microwave, and oven safe Maintains even temperatures and prevents scorching Unmatched thermal resistance Dense stoneware blocks moisture absorption to prevent cracking, crazing and rippling Impermeable exterior enamel resists scratches and stains, and is safe for cutting on with knives