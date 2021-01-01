From cover me in chocolate coll.

Cover me in Chocolate and feed me to the lesbians LGBTQ Gay Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

COVER ME in Chocolate and feed me to the lesbians is a common and funny saying. All members of the LGBTQ scene will like this cool statement. All humans have the same right so looks gay I#m in. Lesbian pride parade with all members are very cool and usefull to save the gender rights for every sexuality. Doesn't matter if you are asexual, bi, trans, non-binary or whatever. Everybody is individual This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com