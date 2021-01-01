Pupa Milano Cover Cream Concealer - Covers and Corrects Dark Circles and Imperfections on the Face - Enriched With Vitamin E And Vitamin C, with Antioxidant Properties - 008 Lilac - 0.08 Oz

Even out your complexion with color corrector. The tone-evening formula perfects your skin tone to conceal the skin, while the lightweight corrective fluid noticeably brightens to create a beautiful base The perfect balance of color. Our light to medium coverage formula offers the perfect balance of coverage without caking. Cover blemishes and redness easily with pupa milano's incredible line of complexion products Hydrating formula is ideal for normal to dry skin. Your skin isn't one-size-fits all, and neither is pupa milano. Our moisturizing, medium coverage formula is perfect for those with normal to dry skin that needs extra care and moisture Achieve a fresh and flawless base. The radiant concealer provides a natural finish that mimics the look of skin, while covering and smoothing imperfections Dermatologist tested and paraben free. You really can have it all - pupa milano offers classic makeup and skincare without any of the harmful effects of parabens. All our products are also lab tested to ensure the highest quality