Cove Square Arm Upholstered Sofa 90.5", Polyester Wrapped Cushions, Performance Heathered Tweed Desert

$2,999.00
In stock
Buy at potterybarn

Description

Square arm. Loose cushions. Removable cylinder shaped Rubberwood legs feature a black finish.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com