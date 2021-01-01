Safavieh Couture Ellsworth Glam Light Grey Velvet 26.8"-35" Adjustable Bar Stool Barstool, Gray

Entertain in style with a luxurious Safavieh couture bar stool Works beautifully in any living or dining space and is conveniently adjustable Finely crafted with plush light grey Tufted velvet upholstery and a stunning silver finish Bar Stool measures 21. 3 inches wide x 22. 1 inches deep x 35. 3 inches high with a seating height that adjusts from 26. 8 inches to 35 inches Safavieh couture line of home furnishings is the perfect blend of luxury and trendiness, with crisply tailored pieces that exude opulence and sophistication of the highest caliber