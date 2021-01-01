Cousin Of The Little Donut Gender Reveal Baby Shower T-Shirt

Cousin Of The Little Donut - This cute and funny donut lover baby announcement design is perfect for proud cousins or relatives of a little boy or little girl. Great for a sprinkle donuts gender reveal party to welcome the newborn baby boy or girl. This cool gender reveal graphic is ideal for a cousin who is preparing for a baby shower party for the upcoming baby who will soon be born. For relatives or cousins who are expecting a little boy or girl. Great for matching family baby announcement party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem