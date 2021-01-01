From kenroy home
Kenroy Home Courtney 4-Light Black and Gold Semi Flush Mount Light
Coming in a 2-toned black and gold finish, the Courtney 4-light semi flush marries geometric looks with an eye-popping contemporary style. At 15 in. in diameter, this semi flush sports 4 bulbs that provide plenty of illumination to any space. The main body of the light sports a black finish while the inner candelabra-styled feature comes in a lovely contrasting gold finish. Each of the 4-lights at the center of the fixture point in various directions, bringing plenty of light to a space. If you're in need of lighting in a contemporary entryway with gold or dark-toned accents, this semi flush would be perfect to light up the space, welcoming people to your home. If you're in need of an updated fixture that will bring some style to your space, look no further than the Courtney 4-Light semi flush.