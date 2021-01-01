From nike
Nike Court Vision Low Women's Shoes
FRESH OFF THE COURT. The fastbreak style of '80s basketball meets the fast-paced culture of today's game, with the new Nike Court Vision Low. It features an upper inspired by old school basketball sneakers and the classic rubber cupsole featured on some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past. Retro Hoops Inspiration Using a combination of leather, synthetic leather and rubber, the construction draws inspiration from mid-1980s basketball shoes. Enhanced Durability A rubber cupsole adds durability and traction. Product Details Leather and synthetic leather upper Embossed Swoosh design Style: CD5434; Color: White/White/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult