CourbÃ© LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Silver - (139797-1006)

The CourbÃ© LED Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge displays an artistic and alluring design that makes a strong statement in luxury settings. A group of flowing Steel tendrils extends from one end of a decorative, overhanging arch, and they wrap around three Swarovski Strass Wave Cut Crystals. The LED light source resides integrated into the arch where it shines light down onto the Crystals and the enveloping Steel to create a shimmering, dazzling display of light. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting