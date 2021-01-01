Advertisement
Two-tone (silver-tone and rose gold-tone) stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and rose gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed bezel. Mother of pearl dial with rose gold-tone hands and diamonds hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. One- moonphase subdials. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Round case shape, case size: 34 mm, case thickness: 9.7 mm. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: 4 diamonds, 0.026 carat 8 diamonds, 0.016 carat. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rado Coupole Classic Quartz Diamond Ladies Watch R22883923.