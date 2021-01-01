Couples Married 64 Years - Funny 64th Wedding Anniversary T-Shirt

Funny 64th wedding anniversary gift for couples that rolled the dice, got lucky & have been married for 64 years & still rolling together! Perfect for a married couple celebrating 64 years of marriage with a 64th wedding anniversary party or Vegas trip! This novelty anniversary gag gift is perfect for husband & wife that enjoy long walks through the casino or taking an anniversary trip to Vegas! Features "We're Still Rolling After 64 Years of Marriage" funny marriage anniversary meme w/ hearts & dice. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem