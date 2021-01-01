From fila
Fila Country TG EVO Mid
Get out and tame the rugged terrain with the Fila Country TG Evo Mid hiking shoe. Mid top hiker silhouette with full lace closure. Padded tongue and collar for secure fit and stitched back pull-tab for easy on and off. Leather overlays on synthetic mesh upper with reinforced toe. Breathable textile lining and cushioned insole. Durable synthetic outsole, designed for enhanced grip and traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 15 oz Shaft: 4 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.