From sand & stable
Cotuit Arched Panel Leaning Full Length Mirror
This large full-length mirror helps to open up any space and add a dose of coastal farmhouse charm to your home. It features a wooden frame with a weathered whitewash finish, an arch top silhouette, and a window pane design to create a breezy rustic accent in your bedroom or living room. The panels of mirrored glass have a non-beveled edge for a clean-lined reflection. This mirror measures 83" tall, and looks great leaned against your walls for a relaxed statement in your home.