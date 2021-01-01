From niza
Black Cotton Women's Printed Blouse With Embroidery Small NIZA
Straight cut blouse with opening and pleats in the neck with beaded embroidery and half sleeves with volume, the composition of this blouse is viscose and cotton, it is perfect for this spring summer 2021 season, each of our garments has an added value reflected in handcrafted embroidery, exclusive prints and other details in our designs. Washing machine at 30ºC with short spin and similar colors. Do not bleach. Cold iron inside out, max 110⁰C. No dry cleaning. Do not use dryer. Cotton 48% Viscose 52% Black Cotton Women's Printed Blouse With Embroidery Small NIZA