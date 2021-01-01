From dii

DII Cotton Tablecloth for for Dinner Parties, Weddings & Everyday Use, 60x84", Harlequin,CAMZ11304

$23.31 on sale
($30.99 save 25%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

CUSTOMIZE YOUR TABLE: This rectangular tablecloth measures 60x84", appropriate for a table that seats 6-8 people EASY CARE: 100% cotton, machine washable, gentle cycle, tumble dry low, low iron if needed CLASSIC DESIGN: MIX & MATCH: Classic black and white harlequin is timeless and easy to dress up or down for holidays or dinner parties ENHANCE YOUR HOME: The Halloween inspired designs coordinate with many types of spooky décor DISCOVER MORE: DII offers delightful home products including napkin rings, placemats, and table runners, simply click the link at the top of the page to explore more collections

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com