BRABAR Cotton Stretch Racerback Bra
The BRABAR Cotton Stretch Racerback Bra is crafted in a soft, seamless knit for everyday comfort and support, sure to be your go-to for relaxing days at home. Wire-free and designed to fit the growing needs of Teen Girls, Tweens, and Young Women. Pullover crop with racerback design. Surplice front detail with a double-layer cup. Ribbed chestband for added support. 1x1 rib ultra-soft seamless cotton fabric knit. 84% cotton, 12% nylon, 4% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 11 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (28-32 A-DDD). Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.