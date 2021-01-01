From dakota fields
Cotton Rope Storage Basket
Advertisement
Having a breathable and organized home helps refresh your spirits. Decluttering can be turned into bliss with versatile organizers. Made from natural elastic cotton rope and corn skin, our baby laundry basket serves an environmental and safe storage solution. Featuring the unique bulgy shape, our toy storage basket is designed in harmonious two-tone color scheme with exquisite macrame tassels, enabling it to double as home decoration and storage container for your living room, bedroom, bath, and clothes laundry.