Cotton Placemat - 14" x 20" | Sunflower Placemat | Ivory | Oblong | 1 Pc.

PACKAGE INCLUDES: Ivory sunflower placemat | 14" x 20" | 1 pc. CLASSIC DESIGN: These placemats are extremely versatile and can be dressed up for an ultimate glam event and can even be used as a clean for a minimalist event. IDEAL FOR ALL OCCASION: These classic placemats are ideal for holiday decorations, banquets, family gathering, home decor and more. These placemats can be used for table decor at home, cafes or restaurants, and even bedside tables. HIGH QUALITY: These placemats are crafted from high quality durable fabric, perfect to protect and decorate your tables. WIDE USE: These placemats are suitable for dining-room table, kitchen table, cafes, restaurants, diners, catering, weddings, brunches, indoors, outdoor picnics and many more uses., Manufacturer: SARO